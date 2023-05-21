Anantnag Administration organises ‘Nagar Diwas’ programme in Dooru

Anantnag, May 21: Continuing the public outreach initiative of LG administration, Nagar Diwas was today organised by the district Administration Anantnag in collaboration with Municipal Committee Dooru-Verinag.
The Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag, SF Hamid, presided over the event. The “Nagar Diwas” initiative was recently launched by the District Administration Anantnag to ensure continuous and institutionalized coordination between the line departments and Urban local bodies for facilitating speedy development and enhancing urban governance.
The participants thanked the Govt for the large number of urban developmental works initiated in the last few years that were possible because of large-scale funding and autonomy to urban local bodies. During the programme, the elected members, local traders, and prominent citizens raised various demands so as to further improve the infrastructure and facilities for businesses in the area.The participants also put forth their demands pertaining to the preservation and development of religious sites and cultural heritage in the Dooru -Verinaag area.
DC Anantnag acknowledged the demands and issues raised by the participants. He assured them that their genuine demands would be given due consideration, and efforts would be made to address them as the district administration was committed to ensure the holistic development of Dooru - Verinag area.