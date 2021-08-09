Kashmir

Anantnag attack: PSO of slain Sarpanch, his wife suspended with immediate effect

The duo from Kulgam district was fired at by militants at their rented accommodation at Lal Chowk Anantnag.
Security forces at the site of fatal attack on BJP Sarpanch, his wife in south Kashmir's Anantnag on Monday, August 9, 2021.
Srinagar, Aug 9: Police on Monday suspended with immediate effect the personal security officer (PSO) of BJP Sarpanch and his wife, a Panch from Kulgam who were killed in a militant attack in neighbouring Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

The duo were fired at by militants at their rented accommodation at Lal Chowk Anantnag.

Both of them received critical injuries in the attack and were removed to GMC Anantnag where they were declared dead on arrival.


As per IGP Kashmir, the duo was staying in a secure hotel accommodation at Kulgam until recently and were allowed to stay at their house on their request.
“PSO (of the slain Sarpanch and Panch) has been placed under suspension with immediate effect,” IGP Vijay Kumar told GNS.
Police along with security forces cordoned off the entire area after the attack.

