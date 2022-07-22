Anantnag Court rules incumbent president Municipal Committee Bijbehara has no right to hold office

On April 13 this year, a No Confidence Motion was moved under section 25 of the Jammu and Kashmir

Municipality Act 2000 against incumbent President by a group of 9 councillors led by Ghulam Hyder Shah.

As per existing law, the president/ chairman is bound to convene a special meeting upon receipt of the no confidence motion within 7 days to discuss/ vote on no confidence motion failing which the Executive officer is empowered by law to convene the same within 3 days after expiry of seven days. No special meeting was convened till 19 April after which the Executive officer convened a special meeting to discuss/vote on the No Confidence Motion of 24th April by virtue of notification dated 20-04-2022.