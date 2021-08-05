Anantnag man electrocuted to death in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 5: A man from Shangus area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district died due to electrocution in Srinagar, official said on Thursday.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that Mohammad Jawaad Bhat, son of Ali Mohammad Bhat, a resident of Nowgam Shangus and working in a private company, was electrocuted while he was repairing a motor in Srinagar.

He died on the spot, the official said, adding his body was taken to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities before it was handed over to the family.