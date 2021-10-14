Anantnag man killed, his wife, son injured as tipper rams into car on Srinagar outskirts

Reports reaching GNS said that the tipper bearing registration number JK014A 7011 collided with the car bearing registration number DL4RJ6921 near Lasjan Byepass on Srinagar outskirts resulting in on spot death of the man Gulzar Ahmad Zargar of Bijbehara, Anantnag and injuries to his wife Dilshada Begum and their son Rameez Gulzar.

The injured mother-son duo was taken to SMHS Hospital for treatment.

Confirming the incident, a police official told GNS that the tipper driver Aijaz Ahmad son of Abdul Rehman Malla involved in the act has been arrested.