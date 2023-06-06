Anantnag Press Club to come up soon: Darakhshan Andrabi

“Media has played a very significant role in informing about the constitutional and political changes in J&K which has led to the era of peace and development. I, with great reverence, salute the media for their role”, said Dr Andrabi. She said that as soon as the environment of fear and suppression vanished in J&K with the Prime Minister’s bold initiatives, the media came out in support of the restoration of peace and spread the true stories of development of Kashmir to the world. She thanked the media for their historical role during the G20 international event at Srinagar which has sent our positive stories to the whole world. “Media is the fourth pillar of our democracy and we need to further strengthen the genuine media platforms. Keeping in view the long pending demand of the press fraternity of South Kashmir, we have decided to provide a piece of land for the Press Club at Anantnag”, said Dr Darakhshan Andrabi.