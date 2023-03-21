Anantnag, Pulwama declared Tuberculosis free, Srinagar gets gold

Srinagar, Mar 21: Anantnag and Pulwama districts have been declared as tuberculosis free under the sub-national certification for TB elimination of India, officials said here on Tuesday.

Quoting State Tuberculosis officer, Dr Adfar Qadri, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that two more districts-Anantnag and Pulwama have been declared TB free.

She said Srinagar has got gold medal while the UT has got bronze and most of other districts have maintained the status-quo. “We now have the distinction of having three districts with TB three as Budgam was declared TB free in 2021,” she said.