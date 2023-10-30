Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency | BJP reviews strategy during meeting

The meeting was presided over by BJP General Secretary (org), Ashok Koul. The meeting was attended by the BJP parliamentary core group, including District Presidents, and senior party leaders Rafiq Wani, Altaf Thakur, Sajad Raina, Dr Peerzada Aayeed, Adv Wajahat, Javeed Qadri, Veer Saraf, Ch Roshan, Sajad Kumar, Manzoor Khan, and the social Media Incharge, Er Sahil Bashir.

“The significance of this assembly lay in its purpose to invigorate the party's grassroots level presence. As the future holds the promise of Parliamentary elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Ashok Koul articulated the paramount importance of party leaders reaching out to the people and motivating the party's dedicated workers. This engagement is pivotal to fortifying the BJP's position and vision for the upcoming electoral challenges,” the press note added.