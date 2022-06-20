Anantnag school to introduce Artificial Intelligence enabled teaching solutions

Srinagar: Anantnag based St. Luke’s Convent School is partnering with EMBIBE, a leading education technology platform to empower teachers with Artificial Intelligence enabled personalised teaching solutions.

Teachers will be able to impart quality education and provide personalised attention to every student and deliver learning outcomes as defined by the New Education Policy.

Speaking on the importance of personalised learning that helps teachers fix learning gaps among students, Masood Ahmad, Chairman St. lukes Convent School, said, "This initiative will give students more access to high quality education content and deeper insights on their own performance and learning behavior. This will of course be highly beneficial for teachers who can now at a simple click of a button understand the strengths and weaknesses of every student and take necessary action.”