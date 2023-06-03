Anantnag to have intelligent traffic management soon

The step the administration says has been taken to streamline the traffic and ease the sufferings of patients visiting Government Medical College, Janglat Mandi Anantnag and its associated hospital, MCCH.

The order in this regard has been issued by District Magistrate Anantnag Syeed Fakhrudin. “All the light passenger and heavy motor vehicles are restricted to ply from Mehandi Kadal to Janglat Mandi via Lal Chowk and shall henceforth operate through Mahandi Kadal- Achajipora bypass,” reads an order. It says that the heavy motor vehicles and light goods vehicles shall only be allowed to enter the stretch before 7 am and after 7 pm.