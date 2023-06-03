Anantnag to have intelligent traffic management soon

Anantnag, June 3: The Anantnag administration is all set to put into place an intelligent traffic management and in a first has decided to divert both passenger and heavy vehicles from Lal Chowk, the business hub of the town.
The step the administration says has been taken to streamline the traffic and ease the sufferings of patients visiting Government Medical College, Janglat Mandi Anantnag and its associated hospital, MCCH.
The order in this regard has been issued by District Magistrate Anantnag Syeed Fakhrudin. “All the light passenger and heavy motor vehicles are restricted to ply from Mehandi Kadal to Janglat Mandi via Lal Chowk and shall henceforth operate through Mahandi Kadal- Achajipora bypass,” reads an order. It says that the heavy motor vehicles and light goods vehicles shall only be allowed to enter the stretch before 7 am and after 7 pm.
“The entry of trucks shall not be enforced by DSP Traffic , ARTO and CEO MC Anantnag on Mir Bazar-Achajipora road during these hours,” the order added. It further emphasised on ensuring enforcing of ‘No Parking Zone’ on MahandiKadal-Janglat Mandi stretch and warned of strict action against shopkeepers found in case of any violation.
The traffic police have also been directed to identify the crossings and junctions on all the roads within MC Anantnag and put barricades there. The Khanabal- Lalchowk-Janglat Mandi road is considered to be one of the busiest roads in the town and also connects several tourist destinations of the district –Verinag, Achabal, Kokenag, Daksum, Sinthan Top and Chatapal.
DC Anantnag while talking to Greater Kashmir termed it as a first initiative towards intelligent traffic management and sought cooperation from people. “ What we have observed is that most of the roads in the town remain choked due to haphazard traffic movement. So, this diversion of traffic from the busiest stretch of the town was the need of hour. It would streamline the traffic system to a great deal,” he said.
DC said they are taking up the effective management of the traffic in town in a phased manner. “ We need support from all the stakeholders of the town including shopkeepers and transporters,” he said.