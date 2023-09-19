Anantnag to have its own Rural Self Employment Training Institute

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Dr. Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI), an initiative of Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), Government of India, aims to create dedicated infrastructure in each district of the country to impart training and skill up-gradation of rural youth geared towards entrepreneurship development. RSETIs are managed by banks with active cooperation from the Government of India and State Governments.