Anantnag tragedy: Son killed in motorcycle accident, father dies of shock

Arif Ahmed son of Abdul Rehman, a resident of Panchalthan Chittergul was critically injured after the motorcycle bearing registration number PB07AK-1407 he was riding collided with a passenger cab JK02AB 1227 near Panchthan Shangus on Tuesday morning, news agency GNS reported while quoting officials. He was subsequently removed to SDH Shangus, where the doctors declared him as brought dead on arrival, an official said.