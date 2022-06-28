Anantnag tragedy: Son killed in motorcycle accident, father dies of shock

Srinagar, Jun 28: Tragedy befell a family in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district after a man died of shock after hearing the news about the death of his son in a road mishap.
Arif Ahmed son of Abdul Rehman, a resident of Panchalthan Chittergul was critically injured after the motorcycle bearing registration number PB07AK-1407 he was riding collided with a passenger cab JK02AB 1227 near Panchthan Shangus on Tuesday morning, news agency GNS reported while quoting officials. He was subsequently removed to SDH Shangus, where the doctors declared him as brought dead on arrival, an official said.
Back home, on hearing the news about the death of his son, the father, Abdul Rehman Wani, suffered a massive cardiac arrest. He was shifted to the same SDH Shangus, where he too was declared as brought dead on arrival.
Confirming the deaths of the father son duo, a police official told GNS that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered into the accident involving death of the motorcyclist. Both the bodies currently lie at SDH Shangus, they added.