UPSC CSC Final results: Anantnag youth secures 7th rank, 7 J&K candidates qualify

Srinagar, May 23: Waseem Ahmad Bhat, a resident of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, has secured 7th rank in the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination 2022, results of which were declared today. A total of seven candidates from Jammu and Kashmir have qualified the prestigious exam.

Other than Waseem Ahmad Bhat, Prasanjit Kaur, Nitin Singh, Naved Ahsan Bhat, Manan Ahmad Bhat, Irfan Chaudhary and Nirvanahu Hans have qualified the exam.

The selectees have secured rank 7, 11, 32, 82, 231, 476 and 811 respectively among a total of 1022 selected candidates, reported news agency GNS.