Anantnag's Tethan village gets electricity after 75 years

Anantnag, Jan 09: Villagers of tribal area of Tethan in Dooru, Anantnag got electricity after 75 years, locals and officials said.

They said that the village, some 45 km from Anantnag town and with a population of around 200 people, were provided power under the centrally sponsored PM Development Package scheme.

After using traditional methods for heating and lighting for the past 75 years, the locals said they have now experienced electricity for the first time especially a bulb.