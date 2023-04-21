ANC greets people

Srinagar, Apr 21: Awami National Conference President Begum Khalida Shah and Senior Vice President Muzzfar Shah have extended warm greetings to people on Eid ul Fitr.
In their Eid greetings, both the leaders said, “We extend our warm wishes to people on the auspicious occasion praying that the Almighty accepts our month-long fasting, repentance, prayers, and rectitude.”
“May Almighty foster unity in the ranks of Muslims, and further the cause of amity and brotherhood in J&K, Ladakh, and elsewhere in the world.”
They urged the affluent class in society to help those who do not have any resources to celebrate Eid. In their message of taking care of the needy and making them part of the happiness by extending economic support to them, they said and expressed hope that Eid would bring peace, prosperity, and well-being to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and the rest of the country.