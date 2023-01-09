ANC urges govt to reconsider its decision

The party’s senior vice president Muzzafar Shah said that this quantity reduced from the earlier 11 kgs of rice and one kg of atta for the poorer category of the Srinagar city fixed by the earlier state governments had a logic and a compulsion behind it as the majority of the population residing in and around Srinagar city have very meagre avenues of livelihood at their disposal. He said a number of residents from Srinagar city came in deputations to meet him and apprise him of the anti-poor people’s decision of the administration to curtail the quota of rice and atta fixed per person per month which would not last even for one week.