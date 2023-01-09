ANC urges govt to reconsider its decision

Srinagar, Jan 9: The J&K Awami National Conference has appealed to the LG administration to immediately review their decision of “providing ration of four and a half kgs of rice and half kg of atta per person to people of Srinagar city from their ration ghats. “
The party’s senior vice president Muzzafar Shah said that this quantity reduced from the earlier 11 kgs of rice and one kg of atta for the poorer category of the Srinagar city fixed by the earlier state governments had a logic and a compulsion behind it as the majority of the population residing in and around Srinagar city have very meagre avenues of livelihood at their disposal. He said a number of residents from Srinagar city came in deputations to meet him and apprise him of the anti-poor people’s decision of the administration to curtail the quota of rice and atta fixed per person per month which would not last even for one week.
Muzaffar Shah questioned the motive behind this anti people decision when the general masses in Kashmir were living under very severe economic conditions due to the disturbed situation since 1989. “Where from will the common citizen make his ends meet when the means of his livelihood are shrinking and the unemployment numbers in J&K are the highest in the country with the numbers in J& K exceeding an alarming 35 lakh,” Shah said. The ANC leader further stated that the new electricity tariff averaging around Rs 4000 to 6000 per household per month also needs an immediate review.