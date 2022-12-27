Dr. Angamuthu appointed as member of J&K's apex committee to frame comprehensive agricultural policy

Srinagar, Dec 27: Jammu and Kashmir government has appointed Dr M.Angamuthu as a member of the Union Territory Level Apex Committee for recommending a suitable policy regime for promotion of export oriented agricultural commodities from the Union territory.

In an order by general administration department, the government ordered that Dr. M. Angamuthu, IAS, Chairman, APEDA, New Delhi shall also be the Member of the Union Territory Level Apex Committee constituted in terms of Government Order No.985 -JK(GAD) dated. 30.8.2022, for recommending a suitable policy regime for promotion of export oriented agricultural commodities from the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir.