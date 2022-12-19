Anganwari workers hold protest in Sopore against new  HR policy

Sopore, Dec 19: Hundreds of Anganwari workers, helpers employed under Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme held a strong protest demonstration against the newly approved human resource (HR) policy framed by the government.
The protest was held under the banner of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union J&K UT. The protestors on Monday assembled outside ADC office here in Sopore and held strong protest demonstrations, chanting slogans in favour of their demands.
Protesters said the newly approved human resource (HR) policy framed by the government is totally unacceptable and the government should revoke “this policy immediately.” They said they will continue their protest till the order is not revoked.
Mymoona Begum, one of the protesters, said that there are some states and even in Ladakh where the upper age limit of workers is 65 years instead of 60 years. “In other states, ICDS workers are being given Rs 4 lac gratuity on retirement. We appeal to the LG administration to enhance the retirement age upto 65 years and provide gratuity of Rs 4 lac and pension, Mymoona said.
The protesters further said that there should be no retirement of ICDS workers till retirement benefits including gratuity of Rs 4 lac per worker and monthly pension is provided as they have given their precious time while serving the department 20-30 years.
Recently the government approved the proposal of a comprehensive Human Resource Policy to govern the engagement, leaves, promotion and other important aspects of this very vital work force of the department.