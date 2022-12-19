Anganwari workers hold protest in Sopore against new  HR policy

The protest was held under the banner of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union J&K UT. The protestors on Monday assembled outside ADC office here in Sopore and held strong protest demonstrations, chanting slogans in favour of their demands.

Protesters said the newly approved human resource (HR) policy framed by the government is totally unacceptable and the government should revoke “this policy immediately.” They said they will continue their protest till the order is not revoked.