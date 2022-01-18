Anguished over shutting of Kashmir Press Club: Editors Guild of India

“With the shutting down of the club and government reverting the land to the Estates Department, an important journalistic institution in a region that has seen the worst kind of state’s heavy handedness against any independent media, has been effectively dismantled.

Kashmir Press Club was established in 2018, and already had more than 300 members, making it the largest journalists’ association in the region,” the EGI statement said.

“Kashmir Press Club was an important institution for fighting for protection and rights of journalists. It also remained open through the lockdown, giving journalists access to important facilities like the internet for filing their work, as well as workshops for training young journalists. The shutting down of the club, therefore, sets a dangerous precedent for media freedom.”