Animal bite case surging in Kashmir

As per the official data supplied by the Anti-Rabies Clinic at SMHS Hospital, of the 4843 bite cases, 3311 were dog bite cases, 1224 cat bites, and 308 other cases.

In April, 597 bite cases were reported, 792 cases were reported in May, 848 in June, 745 cases in July and August, 770 in September, and 346 upt to October 14.

Between April to October 2023, Srinagar recorded the highest number of cases, with 346 individuals seeking medical attention due to animal bites.