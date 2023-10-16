Animal bite case surging in Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 16: Kashmir has been grappling with a concerning surge in animal bite cases, with 4843 cases reported between April 2023 and October 14, 2023.
As per the official data supplied by the Anti-Rabies Clinic at SMHS Hospital, of the 4843 bite cases, 3311 were dog bite cases, 1224 cat bites, and 308 other cases.
In April, 597 bite cases were reported, 792 cases were reported in May, 848 in June, 745 cases in July and August, 770 in September, and 346 upt to October 14.
Between April to October 2023, Srinagar recorded the highest number of cases, with 346 individuals seeking medical attention due to animal bites.
Other districts also reported significant numbers, with Budgam reporting 189 cases, Baramulla 168, Kupwara 104, Bandipora 142, Ganderbal 103, Pulwama 165, Shopian 24, Kulgam 36, and Anantnag 50, all grappling with the issue.
Head of the Department of Community Medicine at Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, Dr Muhammad Salim Khan told Greater Kashmir that the unregulated population of stray dogs, despite some sterilisation efforts by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), was a significant factor contributing to the rise in the dog population.
“A female dog, with a life span of approximately 12-14 years, begins giving birth to offspring at the age of two, continuing every six months until old age. These frequent births contribute to the increasing dog population,” he said.
Dr Khan said that people should avoid areas where dogs roam freely, especially during the morning, evening, and nighttime.
“One should carry a stick or a cane as a precaution. The elderly and children are more vulnerable to dog attacks. It's crucial not to provoke dogs by throwing stones at them, which is a common behaviour among children. Furthermore, individuals should avoid close contact with puppies whose mothers might become defensive,” Khan said.
He said that Kashmiris were known for their affection toward dogs, often feeding them with leftover food and bones.
“It is important to consult a qualified veterinarian for pet dogs and ensure they receive the necessary anti-rabies vaccination. Additionally, dog owners should receive pre-exposure prophylaxis against rabies through a three-dose rabies vaccination schedule (0-7-21),” he said.
Consultant at Anti Rabies Clinic at SMHS Hospital, Dr Abdul Hameed said that the incidence of animal bites cases shows an increasing trend year by year.
Dr Hameed said that there were three categories of animal bites.
“Category 1 involves licking on intact skin, feeding or touching the animal, and in this case, we do counselling of the patients. Category 2 involves patients with scratches, and abrasions without bleeding and these patients need anti-rabies vaccination. Category 3 patients involve multiple bites with bleeding. Rabies immunoglobulin (anti-rabies serum) is administered to category-3 patients. Both vaccines and immunoglobulins are provided free of cost to every patient,” he said.
Since 2013, nearly 60,000 individuals have been bitten by dogs.
In 2013-14, 6041 dog bite cases were reported to SMHS Hospital, increasing to 7324 in 2015-16, 6548 in 2016-17, 6802 in 2017-18, 6399 in 2018-19, 6984 in 2019-20, and 4798 in 2020-21.
Meanwhile, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has sterilised approximately 3000 canines in different wards across Srinagar through the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme.
Two sterilisation facilities have been operationalised, contributing to ongoing efforts to manage the population of stray animals and curb the risks associated with dog bites.