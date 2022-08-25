Animal disease diagnostic laboratory inaugurated at Bandipora

Bandipora: The Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmed today inaugurated the first of its kind Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Sheep Husbandry Complex, here.

The laboratory is established as part of efforts geared towards delivering quality animal health care services and strengthening the capacity of the Sheep Husbandry Department to respond swiftly to the prevention of emerging infectious diseases.

At the inaugural ceremony, the DC said that livestock provides enormous business and commercial opportunities that could help facilitate job creation and improved livelihood.