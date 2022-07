Srinagar, July 9: Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar has extended greetings to the Muslim World, on the arrival of Eid-ul-Adha.

The Anjuman in a statement said that as far as the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha in Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, this year’s Eid is also being celebrated at a time when people here are going through difficult times.