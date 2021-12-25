Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam condoles demise of Moulana Shaukat Hussain Keng’s sister

Srinagar, Dec 25:Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam Srinagar Saturday expressed sorrow over the demise of the elder sister of Moulana ShaukatHussain Keng, the patron of Anjuman Himaayat-ul-Islam and wife of Khwaja Ali Muhammad Purasgar.
A statement of the Anjuman issued here said that in its condolence statement, the Anjuman termed the deceased as a pious and virtuous woman and paid tributes to her.
“The Anjuman on behalf of the institution and its head Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the bereaved family members, especially MoulanaShaukatHussainKeng and Ali Muhammad,” the statement said. “The Anjuman also prayed for Jannat-ul-Firdous to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved Keng and Purasgar families.”