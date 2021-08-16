Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam pays tribute to Mian Bashir Ahmad

Anjuman in a statement paid rich tributes to Mian Bashir Sahib for his seven-decade-long religious, milli, spiritual and social services.

“Late Mian Bashir Ahmad Sahib was not only the alumni of the first educational institute of Jammu and Kashmir – AnjumanNusrat-ul-Islam’s Islamia Oriental College but also had a close relationship with the Muhajir-e-MillatMirwaiz-Kashmir Moulana Muhammad Yusuf Shah Sahib (RA), Shaheed-e-MillatMirwaizMoulvi Muhammad Farooq Sahib (RA) and the present MirwaizDr Umar Farooq,” the statement reads.

Anjuman on behalf of its President Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed condolences and sympathy with the deceased’s sons - MianSarfaraz Ahmad and MianAltaf Ahmad – and also with the followers of the late leader.

A delegation of AnjumanNusrat-ul-Islam led by its General Secretary Haji AltafAhmed also visited WangatKangan in Ganderbal and offered condolences to the bereaved family.