Announce assembly polls in J&K immediately: Azad

Gurez, July 24: Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday sought immediate announcement of elections in Jammu and Kashmir “as people have been suffering for want of elected representatives in their respective areas.”
According to a press release, he was addressing a mammoth gathering in this border tehsil on the first day of his three-day tour. Azad said elections are the only panacea for all ills of Jammu and Kashmir as people prefer to get redressal of their woes from their elected representatives who is well equipped with the local aspirations at village or mohalla level.
“People are suffering as development in holistic terms has not percolated down to village level in distant border areas where the reach of administration has been minimal over the years. Now, residents yearn for elected representatives for early redressal of basic issues confronting them,” DPAP chairman said. Hailing the role of people of Gurez during the peak militancy period of 33 years, Azad said people in border areas are working in tandem with security forces to maintain peace and tranquillity. “Apart from security forces, people of Gurez deserve appreciation for making the border area a peaceful zone where militancy never had any foothold,” he affirmed.