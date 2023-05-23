Annual action plan meeting held in Bandipora

According to an official press release, Chairman District Development Council (DDC) Bandipora, Abdul Gani Bhat, along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais presided over the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chairperson DDC Kowsar Shafeeq, DDC members, BDC members, PRIs, ADDC Bandipora and JD Planning, besides other district and sectoral officers.