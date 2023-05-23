Annual action plan meeting held in Bandipora

Bandipora, May 23: The annual action plan meeting 2023-2024 was held in Bandipora today.
According to an official press release, Chairman District Development Council (DDC) Bandipora, Abdul Gani Bhat, along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais presided over the meeting.
The meeting was attended by Vice Chairperson DDC Kowsar Shafeeq, DDC members, BDC members, PRIs, ADDC Bandipora and JD Planning, besides other district and sectoral officers.
The meeting discussed and chalked out an outline of the development priorities and strategies for the fiscal year 2023-24.
It also assessed the progress made in the previous year and threadbare discussed a comprehensive roadmap for the development of Bandipora for future. The meeting witnessed constructive discussion and collaborative efforts to identify and prioritize crucial projects and initiatives.