Annual Day celebration held at BHSS Uri

The programme started with the recitation of Holy Quran by Tahir Shabir followed by Naat by Wajid Azam and Welcome speech was delivered by Farhad Kakroo. The stage was hosted by Mohsin Nazir and Abdul Wajid students of class 9th. Various students presented colorful cultural items. The students who presented songs include Rizwan Beigh, Mazhar Hussain and Haroon Ahmad. The audience were very much fascinated by the performances of students. A skit was also presented by students of class 9th and 10th depicting a funny classroom. Later on Dance performances were also presented by various students which include Mehran Rafi, Toufiq Ahmad, Ubaid Rustum , Mayasar Hussain and Farhad Kakroo.Gatkha a traditional play was also presented by Muneer Ahmad and Imran Ahmad both students of class 10th.