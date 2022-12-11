Annual Day celebration held at BHSS Uri

Srinagar, Dec 11: Government Boys Higher Secondary School (BHSS) Uri celebrated its Annual Day in the school campus today.
According to a press note, the programme was attended by various dignitaries from Education Department. Principal BHSS Uri presided over the function. Vice Principal GHSS Uri Jaleel Ahmad Beigh, Lecturer Mathematics Manzoor Ahmad Chalkoo, Senior Lecturer Political Science HSS Bonyar Shafique Ahmad Sheikh, Lecturer Education HSS Gingal Javid Ahmad Joo, Lecturer Physics HSS Chandoosa Mr Virender Singh, President Teachers Forum Uri Naseer Ahmad Mir, Tehsil President Aijaz Ahmad Lone, Headmaster High School Lagam Naseer Ahmad Wathloo, Headmaster HS Balkote Javid Gani Banday, Poet Attaullah Mumtaz, Zonal Physical Education Teacher Mohammad Iqbal Banday, Physical Education Teacher GHSS Uri Javid Iqbal Raja and Faculty of BHSS Uri were present on the occasion.
The programme started with the recitation of Holy Quran by Tahir Shabir followed by Naat by Wajid Azam and Welcome speech was delivered by Farhad Kakroo. The stage was hosted by Mohsin Nazir and Abdul Wajid students of class 9th. Various students presented colorful cultural items. The students who presented songs include Rizwan Beigh, Mazhar Hussain and Haroon Ahmad. The audience were very much fascinated by the performances of students. A skit was also presented by students of class 9th and 10th depicting a funny classroom. Later on Dance performances were also presented by various students which include Mehran Rafi, Toufiq Ahmad, Ubaid Rustum , Mayasar Hussain and Farhad Kakroo.Gatkha a traditional play was also presented by Muneer Ahmad and Imran Ahmad both students of class 10th.