Annual day function of school | Jammu emerging hub of academics in north India: Rana

Srinagar, Aug 19: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today expressed pride in Jammu touching one after another milestone in every sphere of activity, saying the City of Temple is now also known as the hub of education and research in north India.
Speaking at the concluding Annual Day function of Divine Light St Mary’s School, Domana, Devender Rana said the day is not far when Jammu will leave an indelible mark in the field of education in the wake of coming up of IIT, IIM and AIIMS, which are going to be game changers, not only for meeting the expectations of the people but also in producing ace professionals and technocrats.
Rana, however, referred to numerous challenges for harmonious growth of youngsters in this era of stress and strain and said these can be met by providing congenial academic environments. In this regard much onus lies on the basic level schools, which serve as launching pads for young minds to get ornamented with education. In this regard, he called for frequent teacher-parent interactions to youngsters towards positive pursuits,