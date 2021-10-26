Annual leadership training prog of GCOPE concludes

Srinagar, Oct 26 :Government College of Physical Education (GCOPE) GadooraGanderbal concluded its 12 days annual leadership training programme at Patnitop.
According to a press note, the programme for the students of B. P. Ed Session 2021-22 at Youth Hostel Patnitop concluded on October 21. The event was flagged-off by DrHartej Singh, Principal of the college on October 10 with a contingent of 85 including students as well as staff.
“ During the leadership programme various activities like trekking, cleanup and layout, painting, crafting, camp fire, cultural programs etc were carried out. The function was organized with a warm welcome to the chief guest and other dignitaries on the occasion and hoisting of college flag. The students actively participated in the campfire function which included programmes from different regions and languages,” the press note said.
It added that during the camp fire various cultural programmes were presented by the students which included Kashmiri Rouff, Pahari Song, Bhutan Dance, Ladakhi Dance, a skit on Covid-19, Punjabi bangda etc.
DrHartej Singh, Principal GCOPE briefed the chief guest of the occasion and other dignitaries present about the activities and schedule carried out during the Annual Leadership Training Programme. He also thanked Alok Kumar (IRS), Principal Secretary YSS and Gazanfar Ali, Director Youth Services & Sports for their cordial sustenance and affection towards the welfare of the college.
Ashok Kumar, Ex. Deputy Director YSS presently Director Sports, Shri Mata Vishno Devi University Katra was the chief guest of the occasion. He thanked the Principal GCOPE along with all the staff and praised the students for their participation in the camp fire.
Prof Rishi Kumar presented a vote of thanks to the Chief Guest, Guest of Honor, Principal & Staff, Warden Youth Hostel Patnitop, Patnitop Development Authority and Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K for their collaboration and vitality during the conduct of the Training Camp at Patnitop.