Annual leadership training prog of GCOPE concludes

According to a press note, the programme for the students of B. P. Ed Session 2021-22 at Youth Hostel Patnitop concluded on October 21. The event was flagged-off by DrHartej Singh, Principal of the college on October 10 with a contingent of 85 including students as well as staff.

“ During the leadership programme various activities like trekking, cleanup and layout, painting, crafting, camp fire, cultural programs etc were carried out. The function was organized with a warm welcome to the chief guest and other dignitaries on the occasion and hoisting of college flag. The students actively participated in the campfire function which included programmes from different regions and languages,” the press note said.