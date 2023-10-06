Annual Urs arrangements at Charar-e-Sharief | Dr Darakhshan Andrabi chairs review meeting

According to a press release, the meeting was held at J&K Waqf Board Central Office in Srinagar which was attended by SDM Charar-e-Sharief, Tehsildar, Executive Engineers of R&B & PHE, ARTO Budgam, Executive Officer of Char-e-Sharief Municipality, DSP Traffic, Block Medical Officer, Assistant Engineers and officers of the Fire and Emergency Services in addition to the Waqf Board Officers including CEO Dr Syed Majid Jahangir.

A roadmap for coordinated efforts by all departments was discussed at length so that all requisite facilities for the visitors are ensured during the Urs celebrations. Poshakbandi will be observed on October 11, Shab-Khwani on October 12 while as the Urs will be observed on October 13. Dr Andrabi hailed the cooperation of all concerned departments in coordinating with the Board to put in place all arrangements required during the Urs days. She emphasised on all to ensure a fool-proof system of facilitation during all days. “The spiritual Sufi traditions will lead us to our lost glory as a great society and we as the representatives of the government need to contribute to the best of our capabilities to help in boosting this inclusive, peaceful & pure tradition of our rishis and sufis”, said Waqf Board Chairperson. She said that she will herself look after the coordinated efforts of all departments.