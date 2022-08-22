Annual Urs held

During the medical camp free treatment was provided by the Medical officers deputed Dr Tazien Vakil and Dr Ayoub Sofi. Free AYUSH medicines were distributed by para medical staff. Mohammad Younis and Saima.

The public was given awareness about life style disorders and role of Immuno boosting medicines.

They highly applauded the efforts of the staff and appreciated the Department for timely arrangements of medicines for free distribution.

The Ayush Health and wellness center Waniyar is running high upto the expectations of public and the work of staff posted here is highly acknowledged by the public.