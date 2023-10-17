Annual Urs of Peer Dastageer Sahib (RA) | Dr Darakhshan Andrabi chairs review meeting with administration

According to a press release, the meeting was held at Waqf Central Office in Srinagar which was attended by representatives of Srinagar Administration, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, KPDCL, JAL Shakti, Srinagar Police, Traffic Police, Regional Transport Office, Fire and Emergency Service, Health Services, R&B along with the concerned Waqf Board officers.

Dr Andrabi emphasised on the coordinated effort of all the departments with the nodal role of Waqf Board to ensure fool proof arrangements at Dargah-e--Dastageer Sahib (RA) at Khanyar and at Soura. Very productive discussion took place and a road map was finalised for the smooth functioning of all departments. "Earlier Waqf used to be working in coordination with political parties and the political families and now we are working in coordination with all concerned departments so that people get requisite facilities," said Dr Andrabi. She said that it was great to watch that “people are now cooperating with the Waqf Board in all our initiatives.”