Annual Urs of Sufi saint Subhan Bab celebrated with fervour

On the annual day of Urs Mubarak, recitation of the holy Quran, prayers, and Naat were held. On the occasion, special prayers were held for the peace and tranquility in the UT and the country. The Sufi saint was a pious and spiritual personality who originally hailed from village Saderkoot Payeen of Bandipora district in Kashmir.

This year also hundreds of devotees paid obeisance to have the blessings of the saint. During the annual Urs free langar (community kitchen) was organised for the devotees.