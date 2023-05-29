Annual Urs of Sufi saint Subhan Bab celebrated with fervour

Bandipora, May 29: Annual Urs of the famous Sufi saint who is popularly known among his followers as Subhan Saheb Pohloo was celebrated with great fervor at his village Saderkot Payeen in Bandipora.
On the annual day of Urs Mubarak, recitation of the holy Quran, prayers, and Naat were held. On the occasion, special prayers were held for the peace and tranquility in the UT and the country. The Sufi saint was a pious and spiritual personality who originally hailed from village Saderkoot Payeen of Bandipora district in Kashmir.
This year also hundreds of devotees paid obeisance to have the blessings of the saint. During the annual Urs free langar (community kitchen) was organised for the devotees.
Dr Qazi Haroon, a renowned public health expert and Sufi writer who is also a disciple of the Sufi saint said that Subhan Bab was a great humanitarian who believed in peace and co-existence. “People of all faiths used to flock to him and get benefitted. So many miracles are attributed to the saint even I cannot count,” said Dr Haroon.