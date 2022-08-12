Another first for UT | J&K first to integrate its service portal e-UNNAT with My Scheme, PSGA dashboards

Srinagar: J&K became the first union territory to launch its own Unified Citizen Services Portal (https://eUnnat.jk.gov.in) incorporating ‘Meri Pehchaan’ (National Single Sign-on) to make available Citizen Centric Services to the common man under a single portal.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that furthering this mission, Chief Secretary (CS) Arun Kumar Mehta Friday inaugurated the integration of e-UNNAT with the national TEJAS Dashboard and the ‘My Scheme’ portal.
Mehta directed the IT Department to take necessary steps for integrating the auto appeal and auto-escalation mechanism with online services under the amended PSGA rules.
He said that in this direction, the government here had even amended the J&K Public Service Guarantee Act, 2011 (PSGA) to reach out to the common public and make available the G2C services promptly.
The CS said that the government endeavoured to facilitate dissemination of e-Services to the public on one hand and to monitor, analyse and - if necessary – penalise the defaulters in service delivery, as per the service delivery timelines defined in this act.
The TEJAS Dashboard on the e-UNNAT portal would show, at a glance, the online e-service applications received, services delivered, applications pending, applications rejected et al, with the delayed services delivery break-up further displayed based on time delay periods, less than a week, one to two weeks, more than two weeks, and so on.
At the same time, the e-UNNAT portal now also provides a glimpse into the My Scheme portal of the Government of India by mapping, initially, six schemes of the J&K government and providing access to information on those by re-directing through a single URL.
These six schemes are the State Marriage Assistance Scheme for Poor Girls, Credit Card Scheme for Artisans, Revised Educations Scheme for Children of Weavers, Karkhadar Scheme, and Grid Connecting Rooftop Solar Plant, Pradhan Mantri Kissan Urja Suraksha evan Utthaan Mahabhiyaan (PM-KUSUM).
The My Scheme is a repository for government schemes and services.
Using MyScheme the citizens of J&K can find various government schemes by checking their eligibility to apply for the schemes of their interest.
It offers a convenient three-step process for the citizens to discover the government schemes for which they are eligible.
In three steps, a user enters his or her attributes such as demographic, income, and social details.
In the next step, their eligibility is determined in My Scheme and lastly, the user can select from the list of eligible schemes and get more information from the dedicated scheme page with detailed knowledge, FAQs, and application process and traverse to the application URL to apply.
With this J&K has become the first State and union territory in the country to onboard on the My Scheme platform.