Another first for UT | J&K first to integrate its service portal e-UNNAT with My Scheme, PSGA dashboards

Srinagar: J&K became the first union territory to launch its own Unified Citizen Services Portal (https://eUnnat.jk.gov.in) incorporating ‘Meri Pehchaan’ (National Single Sign-on) to make available Citizen Centric Services to the common man under a single portal.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that furthering this mission, Chief Secretary (CS) Arun Kumar Mehta Friday inaugurated the integration of e-UNNAT with the national TEJAS Dashboard and the ‘My Scheme’ portal.

Mehta directed the IT Department to take necessary steps for integrating the auto appeal and auto-escalation mechanism with online services under the amended PSGA rules.

He said that in this direction, the government here had even amended the J&K Public Service Guarantee Act, 2011 (PSGA) to reach out to the common public and make available the G2C services promptly.