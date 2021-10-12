Another gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian

Srinagar Oct: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces at Feeripora area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday hours after three militants were killed in another encounter in the district.
"Encounter has started at Feeripora area of #Shopian. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
Three TRF militants were killed in an overnight gunfight at Tulran Imamsahab area of south Kashmir's Shopian district one of whom police said had killed a non-local vendor last week.