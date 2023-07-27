Another historic landmark towards peace: J&K Police on Muharram-08 procession

A police spokesperson said that Shia brethren here are quoting it as a historic day in J&K history which is depicting a situation at par with the days when normalcy was prevailing in the state.

"Keeping in the view of sensitivity of the day, when the shadow of terrorism and petty politics of separatism made it impossible to hold such events , the procession was not taken out for the last 33 years in the aftermath of violence and arson during the event, " the spokesperson claimed.

But today when it was restarted after over three decades , it is simply showing our resolve and commitment to a peaceful and prosperous future. Kudos to the people and participants, he said.