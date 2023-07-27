Another historic landmark towards peace: J&K Police on Muharram-08 procession
Srinagar, July 27: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said that 8th Muharram procession was another historic landmark in UT's continued march towards peace and stability.
A police spokesperson said that Shia brethren here are quoting it as a historic day in J&K history which is depicting a situation at par with the days when normalcy was prevailing in the state.
"Keeping in the view of sensitivity of the day, when the shadow of terrorism and petty politics of separatism made it impossible to hold such events , the procession was not taken out for the last 33 years in the aftermath of violence and arson during the event, " the spokesperson claimed.
But today when it was restarted after over three decades , it is simply showing our resolve and commitment to a peaceful and prosperous future. Kudos to the people and participants, he said.
The police said that the procession started at 06 am and culminated at 11 am. It was not withstanding the fact that only two hour window was provided.
"Our forces were on ground since 4 o'clock in the morning. Naka and cut off points were placed by 05 am, " he said.
Before people started the procession traffic management remained excellent since morning. "The gathering of more than 25000 people in the form of procession , fully disciplined and peaceful and well coordinated. It is certainly another historic day for our people, " the spokesperson said.