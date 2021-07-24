Another militant killed in Bandipora encounter, toll three: police

Srinagar July 24: A third militant has been killed in the gunfight with security forces in Shokbaba forest area in Sumblar in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said.
The encounter broke out Saturday morning soon after police and security forces launched a search operation in the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.
In the initial exchange of fire, two militants were killed as per police.
A police spokesperson said this evening that a third militant had been killed in the encounter adding searches are going on at the site of the encounter.
The identities of the three slain militants were not immediately known.