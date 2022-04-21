Another militant killed in Baramulla gunfight, toll 2

Srinagar, April 21: Another militant was killed in the ongoing gunfight with security forces in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday, taking the total number of militants killed so far to two, police said.
In a tweet, a police spokesman while quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the second militant was killed in the gunfight that broke out at dawn in the Malwan area of the district.
"#BaramullaEncounterUpdate: 2nd #terrorist also killed. Ops in progress. LeT cmdr Yousuf Kantroo had #killed BDC Chairman Late Sardar Bhupinder Singh on 23/9/20 in his own native place in Khag area. Case FIR No 79/20 was registered against terrorist Kantroo in PS Khag: IGP Kashmir," he said.
Earlier, a top LeT commander Yousuf Kantroo was killed in the gunfight, the IGP said while calling it a big success for the security forces.
Three soldiers and a civilian were also injured in the gunfight, police said.