Another militant killed in Khrew encounter, toll two

Srinagar Aug 20: A second unidentified militant has been killed in a gunfight with security forces in Khrew area of Pampore in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday.
"AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: 01 more terrorist killed (Total=02). Search going on. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman tweeted this morning.
The encounter broke out in the wee hours today after security forces cordoned the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.
The identification of the slain militants was not immediately known.