Kashmir

Another militant killed in ongoing Pahalgam gunfight, toll two: police

The identity of the slain militants was not immediately known.
Another militant killed in ongoing Pahalgam gunfight, toll two: police
Soldiers at gunfight site. [Representational picture]Mubashir Khan/ GK File
GK Web Desk

Srinagar May 6: Police on Friday claimed to have killed a second unidentified militant in on ongoing gunfight at Srichand Top forest area of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

"#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit HM killed (Total 02). #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.

The encounter broke out this morning after security forces cordoned the forest area following inputs about the presence of militants there.

The area is to the east of Batkoot Pahalgam as per police.

Pahalgam gunfight

Related Stories

No stories found.