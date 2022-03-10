Another militant killed in Pulwama gunfight, toll 2: police

Srinagar Mar 10: Police on Thursday claimed to have killed two Lashkar militants in Naina Batpora area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
The identity of the slain militants was not immediately known.
"PulwamaEncounterUpdate: Another #terrorist killed (Total=2), both affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT. Search going on. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered, " . Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
The encounter broke out this morning after security forces cordoned the area following inputs about the presence of militants there. Police said it took "every precaution to ensure that no damage happens to the mosque" in the vicinity of which the militants were hiding.