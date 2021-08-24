Another militant killed in Sopore gunfight, toll three

The encounter broke out late Monday night after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.

"#SoporeEncounterUpdate: 01 more unidentified #terrorist killed (Total 03). #Incriminating materials including #arms & ammunition recovered. Operation over. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman tweeted.

News agency GNS reported that mobile internet services have been snapped in police district Sopore while as train service between Budgam and Barmulla has also been suspended as precautionary measures.