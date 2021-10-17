Two non-locals shot dead, another injured in south Kashmir's Kulgam

The attack comes a day after two non-locals were shot dead in Srinagar and Pulwama. There has been a spike in the target killings of non-locals in the valley of late. On October 5, Virendra Paswan, a non-local vendor from Bihar was shot dead in Srinagar besides renowned Kashmiri Pandit chemist Makhan Lal Bindroo while Mohammad Shafi Lone, president of the local cab drivers' association in Naidkhai was killed in Shahgund Hajin area of Bandipora district.