Another non-local worker shot dead in south Kashmir's Pulwama

The attack comes almost simultaneously with the killing of another non-nocal worker from Bihar by militants in Eidgah area of Srinagar.

"Terrorists fired upon 2 #NonLocal labourers in Srinagar & Pulwama. Shri Arvind Kumar Shah of Banka Bihar succumbed to injuries in Srinagar and Shri Sagir Ahmad of UP critically injured in Pulwama. Areas have been cordoned & searches started, " a police spokesman said adding in another tweet, "Non-Local labourer Shri Sagir Ahmad of Saharanpur, UP who was critically injured in a terror attack in Pulwama, also succumbed to his injuries. Search operations are in progress. Further details shall follow".

The killings come 11 days after another non-local vendor Virendra Paswan was shot dead in Srinagar shortly after renowned Kashmiri Pandit chemist M L Bindroo was killed at his shop near Iqbal Park. A cab driver was also shot dead in north Kashmir's Bandipora that evening.