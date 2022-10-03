Another person arrested in sextortion case

The second arrest in the case comes after Nadeem Ahmed Ganie alias Nadeem Nadu, "a self-proclaimed journalist," was arrested on Saturday from the south Kashmir district after a woman accused him of rape and extortion.

"Another person has been arrested in connection with the sextortion case," a police official told PTI.

The arrested person has been identified as Salman Shah, a close friend of Ganie, the official said.

Reportedly, Shah is working as a journalist in a local weekly newspaper.