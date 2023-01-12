Ganderbal snow avalanche toll mounts to two as rescuers recover another body

Srinagar, Jan 12: Rescuers on Thursday evening retrieved another body buried under a snow avalanche is the Sarbal area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, taking death toll to two.
Quoting an official, news agency GNS reported that body of the second person, whose mobile phone was intercepted on tracking system, was recovered after intense efforts by various agencies at the site.
"Earlier body of a person, seemingly that of a labourer, was recovered at the (Sarbal) site", the official said.
"The rescue operation is going on in and around the affected site to respond to any eventuality", the official further said.
Medical teams are on standby at the site, as informed by CMO Ganderbal, in case a need arises for any medical treatment to any of the injured person(s).