Another setback to PDP as Adv Haq Khan quits party

“I announce in no uncertain terms that in view of the current political situation, I have suspended my political activities definitively and completely. From today onwards, I have no association with my previous political party, i.e PDP, and that my statement should be considered as my resignation,” Khan said, in a statement.

Khan, who was the general secretary PDP and a member of the state executive committee, added that he had already suspended his political activities because of the changed political situation post August 2019, his failing health and personal engagements.