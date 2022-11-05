Another setback to PDP as Adv Haq Khan quits party

Srinagar, Nov 05: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) received another jolt on Saturday after senior leader and former minister Advocate Haq Khan resigned from the party.
“I announce in no uncertain terms that in view of the current political situation, I have suspended my political activities definitively and completely. From today onwards, I have no association with my previous political party, i.e PDP, and that my statement should be considered as my resignation,” Khan said, in a statement.
Khan, who was the general secretary PDP and a member of the state executive committee, added that he had already suspended his political activities because of the changed political situation post August 2019, his failing health and personal engagements.
“Four years ago, many changes took place in the situation of Jammu and Kashmir, and the entire political landscape changed. I thought there was nothing left for me to do. And I didn’t even feel the need to publicise my disengagement with the politics,” said the former minister.
“Technically, I was a part of the PDP during this time. But the party has nominated my replacement in my assembly constituency. This has given rise to a number of rumours and speculations, which have hurt my family and well-wishers.”
To put these speculations to rest, Khan said, he has decided to publicise his resignation from the party.