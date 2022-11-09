Another spell of rain, snowfall in J&K from today: MeT

Srinagar, Nov 9: Jammu and Kashmir is bracing to receive more rains and snow from Wednesday as meteorological department(MeT) has predicted wet weather till 11.
Quoting a MeT official, news agency GNS reported that with overnight cloud cover, there was some increase in minimum temperature on Wednesday but stayed below freezing point in Gulmarg which also received fresh snowfall of 2 cms in the last 24 hours.
“Light to moderate rain or snowfall (over higher reaches) is expected at many places from today evening to November 11th forenoon,” said the meteorological department official. However, he said, there was no forecast of any major rain or snowfall during the spell.
From November 12-16, he said, the weather is expected to be “fair to partly cloudy”.
He also said that the snowfall and low temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation, mainly over Zojila, Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Leh-Manali road on November 10 and 11.
“Prior to embarking on journey, people are advised to know the status of the road from traffic police to avoid inconveniences,” he said, adding, “Travellers on major passes are advised to carry sufficient food items, warm shoes, clothes etc with them as road conditions remain uncertain during inclement weather.”
Meanwhile, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 5.4°C against 4.3°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.6°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.
Qazigund recorded a low of 5.0°C, the same as on the previous night.
In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 2.9°C against minus 1.6°C on the previous night and it was 4.0°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.
Kokernag recorded a low of 4.1°C, the same as on the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal for the place, he said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 2.0°C against minus 2.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 4.7°C against 2.8°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 3.4°C above normal for the north Kashmir place.
Jammu recorded a low of 14.6°C against 13.8°C on the previous night. It was 0.4°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 4.2°C (below normal by 0.4°C), Batote 6.3°C (0.5°C below normal), Katra 12.6°C (below normal by 0.8°C) and Bhadarwah 5.4°C (above normal by 1.6°C).
In the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, the MeT official said Pahalgam received 0.5mm of rainfall while Gulmarg amassed 2cms of fresh snowfall.