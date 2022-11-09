Another spell of rain, snowfall in J&K from today: MeT

“Light to moderate rain or snowfall (over higher reaches) is expected at many places from today evening to November 11th forenoon,” said the meteorological department official. However, he said, there was no forecast of any major rain or snowfall during the spell.

From November 12-16, he said, the weather is expected to be “fair to partly cloudy”.

He also said that the snowfall and low temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation, mainly over Zojila, Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Leh-Manali road on November 10 and 11.