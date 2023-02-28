Another terrorist killed in Awantipora encounter, toll 2: Police

Srinagar, Feb 28: Another terrorist was killed in the encounter in Awantipora, Pulwama taking the toll to two, police said.
"Awantipora Encounter Update: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow, " Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.
Earlier, the encounter had started in Padgampora area of Awantipora during the night.
One of the slain militants has been identified as Aqib Mushtaq of TRF who was involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma in Pulwama.
An army man was also killed in the encounter.