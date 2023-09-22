ANTF arrests drug peddler with heroin-like contraband substance

The ANTF under the close supervision of SSP ANTF JK Raj Kumar is making every effort to curb the drug menace in UT of J&K.

During operation one hardcore durg peddler Zaheed Khoja resident of Keran Kupwara has been apprehended with contraband. The weight of the recovered contraband has been found to be 3.565 kilograms. A case NDPS Act stands registered in Police Station ANTF Kashmir and investigation is in progress in the case.